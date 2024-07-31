Previous
Next
Keeping Busy by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3715

Keeping Busy

Another jigsaw kind of day. Bought this one at my Grandchildren's school's summer fayre
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1019% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise