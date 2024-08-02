Previous
Summer Wreath by plainjaneandnononsense
Summer Wreath

My daughter bought these fake flowers then changed her mind so passed them onto me. After a few attempts I managed to get them to stay on the bamboo wreath ring I bought and think they brighten my front door up nicely!
