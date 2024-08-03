Previous
Whichever way you look at it we're losing by plainjaneandnononsense
Whichever way you look at it we're losing

Total confusion on the scores on the screen at the match this afternoon ! The score was actually 0 - 10 when both these snaps were taken!

Not only a 46 - 6 defeat but a really boring game. The last home game was so exciting I was really hoping to be entertained - good job the company was better than the match!
