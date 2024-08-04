Previous
Cheeky Forage by plainjaneandnononsense
Cheeky Forage

As they are growing between the side of their garage and the fence I'm sure my neighbours weren't aware of these brambles! Seemed a shame to waste them... They will make a lovely crumble!
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
