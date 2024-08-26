Previous
Before and After by plainjaneandnononsense
Before and After

The house opposite me has been empty for years but is finally undergoing a makeover! Today it was the turn of the window frames... Such a difference!
26th August 2024

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
