Thanks for everything by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3734

Thanks for everything

My car will cost too much to get back on the road so I had to go and empty it today and say a fond farewell and thanks for the years of happy memories!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
