Photo 364
Astro turf
I spent the day meandering round Liverpool snapping. Lots of beautiful buildings captured but I'm sharing this snap. The concrete steps have been covered with astro turf to provide seating.... Something I'd not seen before.
7th October 2018
7th Oct 18
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2731
photos
14
followers
22
following
147% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
7th October 2018 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
steps
,
seats
,
liverpool
,
pjnn
,
astro turf
