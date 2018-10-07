Previous
Next
Astro turf by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 364

Astro turf

I spent the day meandering round Liverpool snapping. Lots of beautiful buildings captured but I'm sharing this snap. The concrete steps have been covered with astro turf to provide seating.... Something I'd not seen before.
7th October 2018 7th Oct 18

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise