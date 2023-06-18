Previous
Charity Event by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 848

Charity Event

My daughter had a stall at a charity event today. It wasn't really a market event and not worth attending sales wise. However there was a great 3 piece covers band so I had a fabulous afternoon singing along and enjoying the live music.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise