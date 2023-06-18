Sign up
Photo 848
Charity Event
My daughter had a stall at a charity event today. It wasn't really a market event and not worth attending sales wise. However there was a great 3 piece covers band so I had a fabulous afternoon singing along and enjoying the live music.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
band
,
live music
,
stall
,
jodee
,
hospice
,
pjnn
