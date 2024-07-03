Previous
Jigsaw Time by plainjaneandnononsense
Jigsaw Time

Only usually do jigsaws in the winter so haven't done one fir3 months. Picked this up at the carboot sale. Really enjoyed doing it, a nice unchallenging picture with summer vibes!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
