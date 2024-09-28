Previous
Morning Clouds by plainjaneandnononsense
Morning Clouds

28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
277% complete

Boxplayer ace
That's a fabulous sky, weather on the turn was it, can't remember now? Hope you're well - I've been completely struggling to keep up with looking at everyone's images for months now!
October 2nd, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
@boxplayer I'm just getting over an infection caused by an insect bite so feeling a little under par as a result of antibiotics but otherwise I'm well! Hope you are too!

I've let myself get waaay behind on here this year and have so many gaps despite having taken photos every day! I keep making a start on catching up and then miss a few days so am back where I've started! It's not a time issue more a mindset one - argh!
October 2nd, 2024  
