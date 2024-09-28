Sign up
Photo 1011
Morning Clouds
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
plainjaneandnononsense
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
clouds
,
pjnn
Boxplayer
ace
That's a fabulous sky, weather on the turn was it, can't remember now? Hope you're well - I've been completely struggling to keep up with looking at everyone's images for months now!
October 2nd, 2024
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
@boxplayer
I'm just getting over an infection caused by an insect bite so feeling a little under par as a result of antibiotics but otherwise I'm well! Hope you are too!
I've let myself get waaay behind on here this year and have so many gaps despite having taken photos every day! I keep making a start on catching up and then miss a few days so am back where I've started! It's not a time issue more a mindset one - argh!
October 2nd, 2024
I've let myself get waaay behind on here this year and have so many gaps despite having taken photos every day! I keep making a start on catching up and then miss a few days so am back where I've started! It's not a time issue more a mindset one - argh!