Photo 3772
Autumn Colours
This chrysanthemum is at least 15 years old. It's the only surviving one of 3 my ex hubby bought me when we visited Waltham Windmill (before he, was my ex lol)
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4784
photos
18
followers
24
following
1033% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd October 2024 1:47pm
Tags
autumn
,
chrysanthemum
,
pjnn
