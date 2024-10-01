Sign up
Photo 3771
Pleased to stay home!
Another day feeling below par as the result of fighting infection and taking antibiotics. Another day when the sofa is by far the best place to be!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4783
photos
18
followers
24
following
1033% complete
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
1st October 2024 9:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
rain
,
pjnn
Boxplayer
ace
Want it to stop now...
October 2nd, 2024
