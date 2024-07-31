Previous
Books Read in July 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
Books Read in July 2024

The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell
Had to reread this before reading the sequal as I hate thinking should I know that, have I forgotten or is it yet to be revealed? "

The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell
Thoroughly enjoyed both of these books.

The Babysitter by Phoebe Morgan
A real page turner that I couldn't put down! I'm definitely going to look for more of her books.

Cold in the Earth by Aline Templeton
Another in the DCI Fleming series. An enjoyable decective read.

Worst Idea Ever by Jane Fallon
A unique storyline which I really enjoyed. So refreshing to read a story that was completely different.

Betrayal by Lesley Pearce
Another book I really enjoyed and whizzed through.
