When the Night Has Come…

Trying to find some thing to photograph. So I got this. I used to have all these apps so that I could elongate, distort and all sorts of funky things. I feel like this kind of shot where I just distort and tweak may be a little bit desperate, juvenile shots, but I also feel like this is art. I don’t have my camera going now, so I’m just gonna have fun. Really cool in black but I don’t know how you do that. It looks good on my phone but may not look good on a larger computer screen.