12 / 365
My Nose is a Heart
This is my beloved cat Jackson. He is coming towards me through a play tunnel that I got at a garage sale that I believe originally is for children.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name's Laur and I'm so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago.
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Tags
cat
heart
colorful
Brian
ace
Love the set and your capture of handsome Jackson
February 14th, 2024
