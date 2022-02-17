Previous
Marking Time with Ice Cream by princessicajessica
Marking Time with Ice Cream

I don't know if these are a thing everywhere, but here in Canada the restaurant chain Wendy's has these Frosty tags. For a small donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, you get this little keytag that gets you a free Jr. Frosty whenever you buy certain things. They are sold in February/March and good until the end of the year. Chris got me the 2020 tag (I think that was its first year) and because of how life changed I didn't really get to use it, but it's a charity we like so when he learned that there was a 2021 tag as well, he tracked one down. Now he's brought home Tag #3! At home I mostly drink water, but I have diet pop sometimes when we're out-- Wendy's has the best pop machines because I can drink something other than cola!
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
