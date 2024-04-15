Comin' Home

We saw this pair of ospreys in one of our neighboring cities, Kitchener. They live at the end of a bridge on a busy road that has more car traffic than foot traffic. In our experience they don't really care about the cars but they don't like pedestrians crossing their bridge (they seem to scream a lot when people walk across). We got to about the midway point of the bridge and she wasn't upset with our crossing thus far, so we stopped to take a few pictures. Lucky timing, as her mate was just returning to the nest (I'm not sure where he'd gone as he wasn't bringing sticks or food).It reminded me of a particular song that came out during my teenage years. I thought it was widely known amongst Canadians of my age bracket, but Chris didn't know it so maybe my perception is wrong! The song overall is kind of sad, but the birds made me think of the chorus, anyway: