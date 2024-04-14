Sign up
Photo 771
Whimsical Courtyard
We came upon this whimsical little courtyard area in the small town of Elora. There were shops, a cafe, and an ice cream parlour surrounding it.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
772
photos
31
followers
28
following
211% complete
View this month »
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
14th April 2024 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
patio
,
courtyard
,
whimsical
,
whimsy
,
scenesoftheroad-66
Kartia
ace
How fun. Love the ducks in raincoats!
April 16th, 2024
