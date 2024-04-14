Previous
Whimsical Courtyard by princessicajessica
Photo 771

Whimsical Courtyard

We came upon this whimsical little courtyard area in the small town of Elora. There were shops, a cafe, and an ice cream parlour surrounding it.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Kartia ace
How fun. Love the ducks in raincoats!
April 16th, 2024  
