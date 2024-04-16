Neon Lights Aglow

There are a number of drive-in theatres within a couple hours of us, and tonight we went to one we've never been to before! They had a combo of movies that Chris wanted to see (it's usually a double feature at the drive-ins here, with three or more on long weekend nights) and although a bit chilly it wasn't raining, so off we went.



This drive-in was bigger than the one we go to most often (which only has one screen) and anything it had the same number of screens as our second most frequented one (3), it had more other stuff-- a playground area, two concession/washrooms buildings, and a beach volleyball court! Two of the three screens are on sides of the pictured structure, which I snapped with Christopher's cell phone while we were on our way to get popcorn before the movies started.