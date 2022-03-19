Previous
Coos! by princessicajessica
73 / 365

Coos!

Chris drives past these Highland Cows (aka Coos, or "Furry Cows") regularly. They live just in the edge of town. On this misty, drippy March day, he took me on a drive that way so I could see them too!
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
