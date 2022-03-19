Sign up
73 / 365
Coos!
Chris drives past these Highland Cows (aka Coos, or "Furry Cows") regularly. They live just in the edge of town. On this misty, drippy March day, he took me on a drive that way so I could see them too!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
246
photos
9
followers
10
following
67% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
19th March 2022 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
cows
,
highland cows
,
coos
