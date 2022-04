The Grand in Green

My city is situated on two rivers, the Grand and the Speed (they actually going together in the past of town where I live). There is a pedestrian bridge over the Grand that gets lit up at night, and on the 21st of March it was a very bright green for some reason (left over from St. Patrick's Day, maybe?). It looked interesting, but I thought the reflection of the bright green lights made the river look a little bit radioactive or something!