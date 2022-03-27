Big Creek National Wildlife Area Metal Art

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



We visited Big Creek National Wildlife Area in hopes of catching the end of the tundra swan migration. We saw a couple of swans but they were far out and we couldn't be sure if they were tundras or trumpeters. It was in the -20s and the winds were gusting fiercely. It was snowing tiny dishes that were blowing crazily-- that's what all those little white blurs are! Very unpleasant weather to be out in!