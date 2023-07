Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!Ontario's Eiffel Tower is a very much scaled down roadside attraction version, found outside of a little restaurant on a backroad outside of a small town in rural southwestern Ontario. The restaurant is called The Sunshine Restaurant, which is why the "Eiffel Tower" says Sunshine down the side!Once again, the title was inspired by a song, so here's the link to the inspiration!