82 / 365
Colours of Summer
Christopher brought home these tropical flavoured gumdrops and I thought they were such nice summery colours!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Tags
food
,
colours
,
sweets
,
candy
,
dots
,
summer
,
tropical
,
colourful
,
gumdrops
bkb in the city
My wife loves these
July 4th, 2022
