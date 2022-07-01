Previous
It's Canada Day Up Canada Way, On the First Day of July... by princessicajessica
It's Canada Day Up Canada Way, On the First Day of July...

I've been gone for ages, but have been taking photos! And it's a new month today, so let's see what I can do...

July 1st, 1867 was the day that the original four provinces confederated into one colony-- Canada-- and it's the day we celebrate as our national holiday (the day we became an independent nation was 11 December 1931; by then we'd already been celebrating July 1st for decades and I mean... Canada in December is not ideal party weather). My city celebrates in a pretty big way, but events are still a no-go for my household, so we're keeping to ourselves and avoiding the crowds! We live one block off of the parade route though, so I snagged a picture of some decorations after the fact.


If you're wondering about the title, it's a song lyric!
https://youtu.be/FHD655hmaUQ
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
