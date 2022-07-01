It's Canada Day Up Canada Way, On the First Day of July...

I've been gone for ages, but have been taking photos! And it's a new month today, so let's see what I can do...July 1st, 1867 was the day that the original four provinces confederated into one colony-- Canada-- and it's the day we celebrate as our national holiday (the day we became an independent nation was 11 December 1931; by then we'd already been celebrating July 1st for decades and I mean... Canada in December is not ideal party weather). My city celebrates in a pretty big way, but events are still a no-go for my household, so we're keeping to ourselves and avoiding the crowds! We live one block off of the parade route though, so I snagged a picture of some decorations after the fact.If you're wondering about the title, it's a song lyric!