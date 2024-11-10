Previous
Very Vanilla by princessicajessica
Photo 953

Very Vanilla

It's Vanilla Cupcake Day-- on a grey and rainy day at the end of a long, hard week! I was going to pick up some chocolate Hostess cupcakes for Chris when I was grocery shopping today, but they only had vanilla. It's unfortunate for him (he'll definitely live, though), but it worked out well for today's holiday and daily photo.

I'm not sure why I chose glass and white to go with these vanilla cupcakes, but that's how I was inclined today. Maybe I just felt the need for something clean and bright-looking!
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise