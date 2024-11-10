Very Vanilla

It's Vanilla Cupcake Day-- on a grey and rainy day at the end of a long, hard week! I was going to pick up some chocolate Hostess cupcakes for Chris when I was grocery shopping today, but they only had vanilla. It's unfortunate for him (he'll definitely live, though), but it worked out well for today's holiday and daily photo.



I'm not sure why I chose glass and white to go with these vanilla cupcakes, but that's how I was inclined today. Maybe I just felt the need for something clean and bright-looking!