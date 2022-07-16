Previous
Bull Thistles by princessicajessica
114 / 365

Bull Thistles

I think these Bull Thistles look much more "put together" than the Canada Thistle I photographed earlier in July!
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Jessica Eby

