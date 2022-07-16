Sign up
114 / 365
Bull Thistles
I think these Bull Thistles look much more "put together" than the Canada Thistle I photographed earlier in July!
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
119
photos
9
followers
11
following
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
16th July 2022 6:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
thistle
,
summer
,
weed
365 Project
