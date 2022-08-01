Previous
Turkish Lanterns by princessicajessica
126 / 365

Turkish Lanterns

While out BioBlitzing at a Natural Area in our neighbouring city, we decided to try take-out from a nearby Turkish kebab shop for lunch. It was delicious and I took this photo of their lovely lanterns while waiting for our order.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
