126 / 365
Turkish Lanterns
While out BioBlitzing at a Natural Area in our neighbouring city, we decided to try take-out from a nearby Turkish kebab shop for lunch. It was delicious and I took this photo of their lovely lanterns while waiting for our order.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
135
photos
10
followers
11
following
36% complete
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
lights
,
lighting
,
turkish
,
turkey
,
lanterns
,
restaurant decor
