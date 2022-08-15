Hello lamppost, whatcha knowin'?

There is a parking lot here in my town that has these fancy lampposts. Since of our engagement photos were taken by one of them! The bulbs in the globes on this one were different for some reason, which made them glow in different tones.The title for this one is a lyric from Simon and Garfunkel's "59th Street Bridge Song," which can be heard here:Once upon a time, Chris and I attended a party at a venue under the 59th Street Bridge. I kept thinking of the song while we we're there, and now when I hear the song it's hard not to think of being there, lol!