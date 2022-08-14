Glitch in the Matrix

On a country road not far outside of our city, we encountered the strangest little intersection! The road in the left (where I was standing when I took the photo) is just a perfectly normal country road running North-South, about to intersect with another perfectly normal country road running East-West. But then there is this strange little L shaped road that goes off of the N-S road and intersects with the E-W road not more than 20 ft or so east of the one we were on! The entirety of the little L shaped road is visible in this photo. Very strange!



Chris said it looked like a glitch in the Matrix, which gave me this photo's title.