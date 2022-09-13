Last Portrait

If it's hard to tell what you're looking at in this photo, I apologise-- it's an electronic billboard with a mostly black background against a dark sky. We drove by it tonight on one of Ontario's provincial highways that runs through this area.



The image of Her late Majesty used for this remembrance is her last official Canadian portrait, released by the Government of Canada in 2020. Her Canadian orders can be seen on her shoulder; they are those of the Sovereign of the Order of Canada (top) and the Sovereign of the Order of Military Merit (bottom).



Fun Fact: Although Canada is sometimes called the Maple Kingdom and our monarchy sometimes referred to as the Maple Crown; and although we have two versions of a heraldic crown called the Snowflake Diadem that is used in effigy etc, we don't have a physical crown. The jewelry that HM chose for her last official Canadian portrait was the George VI Victorian Suite-- a parure originally consisting of a sapphire necklace and earrings that King George VI gave to then Princess Elizabeth for her wedding, which HM later expanded with a commissioned matching tiara and bracelet. Personally, I think it would be really cool if a couple of the major Canadian jewelers (I'm thinking Birks and Wobito) brought the Snowflake Diadem(s) to life!