Mournful Peace by princessicajessica
Photo 210

Mournful Peace

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

This is one of the figures on a local war memorial (the Galt Cenotaph). This memorial was created by Canadian sculptor Frances Loring after the First World War. She chose to include both a male and a female figure, which apparently was not the most common at the time.

The male figure represents Victory, and he faces the east. This is Peace; she faces west. This side of the memorial says "In Peace and Honour rest you, my sons." Peace leans on a shield ("for it is through battle that they achieved peace,") and holds a laurel branch ("that their sacrifice may be ever glorified,") as she mourns the loss of her children.
