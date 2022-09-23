Mournful Peace

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!



This is one of the figures on a local war memorial (the Galt Cenotaph). This memorial was created by Canadian sculptor Frances Loring after the First World War. She chose to include both a male and a female figure, which apparently was not the most common at the time.



The male figure represents Victory, and he faces the east. This is Peace; she faces west. This side of the memorial says "In Peace and Honour rest you, my sons." Peace leans on a shield ("for it is through battle that they achieved peace,") and holds a laurel branch ("that their sacrifice may be ever glorified,") as she mourns the loss of her children.