Cute as a Bug by princessicajessica
Photo 210

Cute as a Bug

Belated upload, because I really hope to eventually catch up with the photos I took each day but didn't manage to post!

We encountered this little buggie in after picnicking in a local park. It turned out to be a Meadow Spittlebug, which I must admit is not a very cute name.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
