182 / 365
Fall Periwinkle
I am used to seeing periwinkles early in the spring (March or April) but apparently they sometimes bloom again in the fall! We saw this one lone October periwinkle at John E. Pearce Provincial Park.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
2nd October 2022 4:29pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
fall
,
autumn
,
periwinkle
,
autumn flowers
,
fall flowers
