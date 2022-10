A Beautiful Bouquet

Today was wet and cold and dark and dreary, but Christopher brought me some lovely flowers which brightened the day! Orange lilies and pink roses were the flowers in my wedding bouquet, and I'm not sure why he chose the purple and white snapdragons... It did recently come up in conversation that I like snapdragons, but apparently Chris didn't remember that. Maybe it was somewhere in his subconscious, or maybe it is was just a coincidence, haha.