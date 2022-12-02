Ice, Ice Baby...

My body has a really hard time with vaccines-- both in terms of having lots of side effects and in terms of not always being able to create immunity from them, but I have to at least try to protect myself... so every time I get one I have to be prepared to hunker down for at least a few days while my body freaks out trying to respond to it. Friday was a day of fevers and chills amongst other things, but mango granita was a nice and refreshing treat when the fever was on and the chills were off :)



If it looks giant in this shot, it's really not-- the spoon is just tiny!