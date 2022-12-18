Previous
Happy Hanukkah! by princessicajessica
Happy Hanukkah!

Tonight was the first night of Hanukkah, so we decided to stop by the Region of Waterloo Museum and Archives in Kitchener to see the big menorah.

Love, Light, and Happy First Night to everyone who celebrates!
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
