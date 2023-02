Because Cats Can't Fly

My region has a series of public art that goes along with its transit system; the colourful birds I posted last year were part of it, and so is this sculpture called "Because Cats Can't Fly." It was made by Edwin and Veronica Dam de Nogales. I also posted another sculpture by them last year-- one in the city of Hamilton called Ráfaga Unleashed.



Because Cats Can't Fly is located at Kitchener Market LRT Station. If the wheels on the cat's bicycle seem a little blurry, it's because they spin!