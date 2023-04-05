Waiting for the Storm to Pass

Today was a rainy day, with scattered thunderstorms and even some times where the power flickered on and off. During one of the afternoon thunderstorms I peeked out the kitchen window and saw this little Grey Squirrel all huddled up under the shelter of the porch roof, looking out at the rain.



I think he must have been quite afraid because he wasn't reacting to anything at all (not even my presence); the bird feeder that the squirrels are always tipping over was hanging there above his head, freshly filled, but he didn't even try to get to it! He didn't appear to be injured or anything, but he didn't seem normal. Poor little guy!