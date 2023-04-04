Sign up
335 / 365
Teeny Tiny Origami Crane
Just a teeny tiny crane I made-- it's folded from a scrap of recycled paper that doesn't have a great texture for doing origami, but it more or less worked!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
1
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
337
photos
11
followers
12
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
5th April 2023 4:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
origami
,
diy
,
art
,
craft
,
crane
,
tiny
,
paper crane
,
origami crane
Brigette
ace
wonderful! I have a colleague and she makes the most incredible origami creations - including super teeny ones - so talented
April 7th, 2023
