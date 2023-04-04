Previous
Teeny Tiny Origami Crane by princessicajessica
335 / 365

Teeny Tiny Origami Crane

Just a teeny tiny crane I made-- it's folded from a scrap of recycled paper that doesn't have a great texture for doing origami, but it more or less worked!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Jessica Eby

Brigette ace
wonderful! I have a colleague and she makes the most incredible origami creations - including super teeny ones - so talented
April 7th, 2023  
