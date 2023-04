Rainbow Shards

This vibrantly coloured building in Kitchener is partially visible from the highway, but it's in a part of town that we aren't in very often. Today we were a little more in that area with a little time to spare, and I thought it's bright colours would look nice set against the grey day. As it turns out, the building is an attorney's office. The mural art was created by artist Steph Boutari; I couldn't find an actual name for the piece.