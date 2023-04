The Majestic Coyote

I didn't get to take many photos today, but we did see a coyote roaming the hillsides on the edge of town and I managed to snap a couple of pics. They were taken from very far away so quality is not the best, but I kind of liked the way the sun was shining on him in this shot. "Majestic" is not a term normally associated with coyotes, but I thought he looked a little majestic anyway.