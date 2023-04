Painted Turtle

We visited one of Ontario's many Provincial Parks-- this one was MacGregor Point PP on the site of Lake Huron. There are supposed to be lots of porcupines in that area and we were hoping to see one, but we did not. We did see lots of other cool/pretty things though, like this turtle (it's in a small pond elsewhere in the park, not in Lake Huron). It's a Painted Turtle; the specific subspecies in this area should be Midland Painted Turtle.