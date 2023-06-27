Grand House

Cambridge is home to University of Waterloo's School of Architecture. I photographed the school in September 2022, so if you've been following for a while you may have seen it. Anyway, this building is Grand House, which was designed and built by students from UW's School of Architecture. Now twelve students from the school live there each year. I've never been inside and don't know much about it, but apparently it was designed to be energy efficient. It doesn't look very accessible from this side, but hopefully it's more accommodating inside and from the street on the other side of the hill!