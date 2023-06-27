Previous
Grand House by princessicajessica
Photo 435

Grand House

Cambridge is home to University of Waterloo's School of Architecture. I photographed the school in September 2022, so if you've been following for a while you may have seen it. Anyway, this building is Grand House, which was designed and built by students from UW's School of Architecture. Now twelve students from the school live there each year. I've never been inside and don't know much about it, but apparently it was designed to be energy efficient. It doesn't look very accessible from this side, but hopefully it's more accommodating inside and from the street on the other side of the hill!
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise