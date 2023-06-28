Sign up
Previous
Photo 436
Orange Lily
We noticed that the neighbours had lilies blooming in their garden, so we decided to go for a drive in the country to try and spot some wild ones! We did find some, though it seems that the wild ones are just starting as not many were out yet.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
436
photos
15
followers
16
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
28th June 2023 8:50pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
summer
,
lily
,
wildflower
,
ditch lily
,
orange lily
