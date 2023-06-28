Previous
Orange Lily by princessicajessica
Photo 436

Orange Lily

We noticed that the neighbours had lilies blooming in their garden, so we decided to go for a drive in the country to try and spot some wild ones! We did find some, though it seems that the wild ones are just starting as not many were out yet.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

