The Littlest Duckling

Walking in the park, we saw a family of ducks! Mummy duck seemed to be teaching the growing babies how to dive for food. This one duckling seemed younger than all the rest-- it was smaller and still had more babyish colouring than the others, so we wondered if it's been adopted into the brood. It seemed to be having a bit of trouble keeping up with everything, but one of the bigger ducklings seemed to be looking out for it especially.