Hackberry Emperor

I saw a new kind of butterfly today! I was just telling Chris that the (uninvited) hackberry tree is getting out of control and being in the way, when a Hackberry Emperor Butterfly showed up! According to the Ontario Butterfly Atlas, the Hackberry Emperor has been recorded in Ontario ~1200 times since 1927, which works out to 12 or 13 sightings per year in my province.



I think I see natural hearts on this guy's wings! Do you see them too?