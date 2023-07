Waiting for the Show to Start

Our closest drive-in (in Guelph, the next town over) was not nearly as busy on a Monday night as it usually is over the weekends! Two movies kept us out pretty late for a work night, but it was a fun thing to do for Christopher's birthday, especially given how things have changed for us over the past few years. This week's showings (a double feature is their regular set-up) are the new Indiana Jones movie and the new Little Mermaid, both of which Chris had been wanting to see.