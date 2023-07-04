Bringing Home the Bacon

We were walking across a bridge that has an osprey nesting platform on one side, and the mum & babies in the nest were making a lot of noise. Just as we were getting across, the daddy osprey was coming home with supper-- some kind of large sucker fish. He didn't go straight back to the nest but landed on top of a hydro pole nearby; we think he was waiting for us to begone before actually taking the food home. In this photo, the osprey has the fish's head in its talons, and if you look closely at the right side of the pole near the bottom of the frame you can see the fish's tail as well.