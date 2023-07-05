Previous
Waterlily Bud by princessicajessica
Photo 449

Waterlily Bud

There were some lovely waterlilies on the river recently, but they seem to be gone already. Today I just saw a couple of buds. I liked how this one was reflecting in the water.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
