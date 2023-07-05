Sign up
Photo 449
Waterlily Bud
There were some lovely waterlilies on the river recently, but they seem to be gone already. Today I just saw a couple of buds. I liked how this one was reflecting in the water.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
5th July 2023 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
flower
,
river
,
bud
,
lily
,
waterlily
,
grand river
,
lilypads
,
july23words
